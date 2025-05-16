NTPC Korba launches Swachhata Pakhwada

NTPC Korba today marked the commencement of Swachhata Pakhwada 2025, a fortnight-long cleanliness initiative dedicated to reinforcing the principles of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and nurturing a clean, green, and sustainable environment.

The observance began with the Swachhata Pledge, administered by NTPC Korba Executive Director Rajeev Khanna. In his address, Mr Khanna called upon all officers and employees to reaffirm their commitment to cleanliness and hygiene, both in their professional responsibilities and personal lives. He also encouraged employees to participate in tree plantation drives near their homes or at suitable locations, contributing to a greener ecosystem.

Speaking to the assembled staff, Mr Khanna underscored the importance of collective responsibility and consistent participation throughout the 15-day campaign. He stressed that sustained efforts from each individual are essential in achieving the long-term vision of a clean and environmentally conscious workplace and society.

NTPC Korba remains steadfast in its dedication to the ideals of the Swachh Bharat Mission and continues to promote awareness and action through regular drives and community engagement programs.