NTK leader Seeman climbs palm tree, presses for lifting ban on toddy

Braving the denial of permission by the police, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman on Sunday climbed a palm tree and brought down toddy to press for lifting the ban on the native drink.

A pro-Tamil party and a steadfast supporter of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), the NTK has been demanding that the ban on toddy be lifted. The toddy tapping protest was organised by the party’s Farmers’ Wing at Periyathaazhai village near the temple town of Tiruchendur in the coastal Thoothukudi district.

“If toddy is poison, is the liquor sold through TASMAC pepper rasam?” was his response to a question while interacting with the media after climbing down. The state-run TASMAC is the sole retailer of liquor in Tamil Nadu. “When there is no ban on toddy in other states, why is it banned in Tamil Nadu alone?” he asked, adding, “Toddy is the national drink of Tamils and is part of our cultural tradition. It is eulogised in Sangam poetry, and King Athiyaman, one of the seven philanthropists, once shared the drink with revered poet Avvaiyar.”

As he climbed up, NTK functionaries, Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement convener S Nallasamy, and a large number of supporters raised the slogan, “Toddy is our right, Toddy is our food.” This is the first time that a leader of a political party has undertaken the symbolic act of climbing a palm tree. Last month, Seeman participated in a toddy tapping protest in Villupuram district and consumed the drink.

For the adventurous act, Seeman underwent training, and wooden logs were tied to the palm tree like a ladder to help him climb with ease. Two others also accompanied him. After settling atop the tree, he collected toddy and climbed down.

Toddy tapping is the traditional occupation of the OBC Nadar community, which is predominant in southern Tamil Nadu. Coconut farmers are also demanding the lifting of the ban, as it would boost their income. Moreover, toddy is linked to the local economy, which explains the persistent demand. Having garnered more than 8℅ votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, earning the Election Commission’s recognition, Seeman has taken up this issue, which has a pan-Tamil Nadu resonance.