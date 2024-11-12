NTH Kolkata conducts successful testing of LED tower mast light for extreme conditions

The National Test House (NTH) successfully conducted a unique customised test on the “LED Tower Mast Light”, specifically designed for challenging environmental conditions, such as sub-zero, high-altitude environments and extremely hot, dusty deserts.

The test, conducted by the Lamp and Photometric laboratory of NTH (ER), Kolkata analysed the photometric, electrical, and ingress protection (IP) testing parameters on these samples, adhering to IS: 16106-2012, IS: 10322: Part-I -2014, and specific customer specifications.

A significant component of the testing was the High-Altitude Test, which verified the functionality of the LED Tower Mast Light along with the Generator set, at altitudes over 1800 meters above sea level. This test was successfully executed in Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

NTH (ER), Kolkata has a state-of-the-art “Lamp and Photometric laboratory”, equipped with advanced tools, including a Goniophotometer and Spectro-radiometer, for evaluating LED-based lamps and luminaires.

The facility supports environmental testing and aligns with the Government of India’s initiative to transition to energy-efficient LED lighting in public buildings, promoting cost savings and sustainability.

Notably, NTH is the only government-controlled laboratory offering these specialised services. It has achieved ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from NABL, covering both safety and performance testing of LED products, thereby ensuring compliance with relevant standards, ensuring adherence to relevant Indian and international standards under one roof.

This initiative supports the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” promoting self-reliance and benefiting local industries and the economy by providing them with a world class testing ecosystem in India.