NSUI takes out Shakti march in honour of Indira Gandhi’s leadership, valour of Armed forces

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Monday carried out ‘Shakti March’ in honour of the decisive leadership of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and to pay tributes to the bravery of the Armed Forces during the Operation Sindoor.

The march, led by NSUI President Varun Choudhary, saw participation from students and youth carrying a photograph of Indira Gandhi along with the tricolor.

The march, commenced at the NSUI headquarters, culminated at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking during the march, Choudhary said, “Today, India needs leadership with the resolve and clarity of Indira Gandhi, who stood firm against foreign pressure and gave a historic response to Pakistan in 1971. She never compromised on national security. As Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorism, the Government must respond with strength and decisiveness.”

“India is a sovereign nation of 1.4 billion citizens. Our decisions must be guided by national interest not by the influence or mediation of any foreign power. On issues of national security and our borders, there can be no compromise,” he added.

Through this march, the student outfit saluted the courage and sacrifice of armed forces and reaffirmed its commitment to national integrity and fearless leadership pledging to stand by those who protect the nation.