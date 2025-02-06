NSG IG conferred with ‘CA in Public Service’ award by ICAI

An IPS officer with the National Security Guard (NSG) currently serving as an Inspector General with the force has been honored with ‘CA in Public Service’ Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The prestigious award had been conferred upon Deepak Kumar Kedia recently at the World Forum of Accountants Meet which was held in New Delhi for his contributions to public service, especially in Law Enforcement and the national security domain.

The Director General of the NSG had also lauded the officer on the occasion for his achievement.

It was on Republic Day that Kedia was awarded the prestigious “President’s Medal for Distinguished Service” by the President of India.

Kedia is popularly known as a ‘CA in uniform,’ who is a 1999 batch Indian Police Service officer

The senior IPS officer has served in various capacities in the state police, as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs during his long career.

It is said that the senior IPS officer has earned widespread recognition for his leadership, dedication, and expertise.