NSE sets a new world record for highest number of transactions

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) set a new world record on Wednesday for the highest number of transactions in a single trading day.

CEO of NSE Ashish Chauhan, in a post on social media platform X, said the exchange processed an unprecedented 19.71 billion orders and 280.55 million trades within the trading hours of 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

“NSE handled the highest-ever world record number of transactions in a single day today on June 52,024 in 6 hours and 15 minutes (915 am to 330 pm) single trading day – 1,971 crore (19.71 billion) orders per day. 28.55 crore (280.55 million) trades per day,” Chauhan said.

Advertisement

After record losses on the day of vote counting, the Stock Market rebounded on Wednesday.

Indian shares jumped over 3 per cent on Wednesday, marking their best one-day gain in over three years. The development comes after key allies pledged their support to form a new government following a narrow win for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Sensex and Nifty opened higher at 73,027.88, and 22,128.35 respectively touching intraday high of 74,534.82 and 22,670.40.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices closed nearly 6 per cent lower. The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a record Rs 12,436 crore worth of Indian shares, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.