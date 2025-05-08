NSA Doval briefs Modi amid escalating tension with Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan and Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Thursday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence here.

The meeting comes after the unprovoked firing by Pakistan Army during the night of May 7-8 across multiple sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Government sources said the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small‑arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately.

Later, the Ministry of External Affairs said that 13 civilians were killed and 59 were injured in Pak shelling of residential areas in LoC.

As a retaliatory initiative to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indian civilians and one Nepalese national, the Indian armed forces had early Wednesday carried out 24 precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including Muridke and Bahawalpur, which are the strongholds of terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, respectively.