National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited the Nizamuddin area in the wee hours of Wednesday to take stock of the situation as the Delhi Police was evacuating people from the Markaz, which saw a mega religious congregation last month following which hunderds of suspected cases of COVID-19 emerged across the country.

The Markaz Nizamuddin facility was cleared after the evacuation of 2,361 people in 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Police sources, NSA Doval arrived in the Nizamuddin area around 2 am and interacted with the police team involved in evacuating the people staying in the religious congregation.

Doval also reportedly spoke to the people of the Markaz and appealed to them for help to aid the administration in combating the spread of novel Coronavirus.

The NSA is also learnt to have spoken to Police Commissioner SN Shrivatsava and took the updates on the situation.

The Tablighi-Jamaat has been at the centre of a storm for holding religious programme during prohibitory orders and thereby turning Nizamuddin into a major COVID-19 hotspot in the country.

The gathering, which featured sermons, was attended by over 2000 Tablighi members from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia. Members had also come from Afghanistan, Algeria, Djibouti, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, Fiji, France and Kuwait.

Hundreds of attendees were evacuated and have been quarantined after 24 linked cases of Coronavirus emerged and seven people died.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Maulana Saad Kandalwi of Nizamuddin Markaz and six others for violating government orders on management of the Markaz in relation to social, political or religious gathering amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

They have been charged under the Epidemic Disease Act, said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava.