NRLM is a silent revolution in Assam: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, lauded the efforts of rural women entrepreneurs in Assam and said the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) is a silent revolution in the state.

“You are the architects of new India. Keep dreaming big — the government is with you every step of the way, ” Chouhan said. During his two-day trip to the Northeast the minister focused on grassroots development and women-led transformation.

The Assam model, he said, should be seen as an example for the rest of the country. “What Assam has done with the NRLM is a silent revolution. These women have shown that self-reliance is not a dream — it is a movement,” he said.

The minister’s visit to Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon district was a key highlight of the tour. Here, he engaged with around 50 accomplished women who have become successful entrepreneurs under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM).

Recognised as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and ‘Maha-Lakhpati Didis’, these women have achieved financial independence by earning in lakhs annually through small-scale enterprises rooted in local traditions and sustainable practices.

Chouhan visited several stalls set up by the women, showcasing a diverse array of handmade and locally produced items such as handwoven textiles, organic spices, food products, and handicrafts. The Minister praised the quality and creativity of the products, noting that these women had not only uplifted their families but also become engines of economic growth in their communities.

He held an open dialogue with the women, listening to their journeys from hardship to self-reliance. Many shared how NRLM support, training, and market linkages helped them grow their businesses. Chouhan emphasized that the government’s focus on self-help groups, digital empowerment, and rural enterprise development was reshaping the country’s economic foundation from the village level up.

The minister also underscored the vital role of Panchayati Raj institutions in nurturing such grassroots initiatives and called for greater collaboration between local governments and self-help groups. His Northeast visit also included reviews of rural development projects and interactions with stakeholders in other states.