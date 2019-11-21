A delegation of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday and discussed various issues ranging from the recent Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya title dispute to NRC controversy in Assam.

The delegation, led by party’s national president KM Kader Mohideen, also took up the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and division of the state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the sources said.

IUML, which is the second major ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, expressed its displeasure on the lack of coordination between the two parties on important issues like Ayodhya, Article 370 abrogation and NRC, they said.

Though there were reports that discussions on the Congress’ move to align with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra too came up, IUML’s MPs P K Kunhalikuttuy and K Navas Kani denied it.

“We will discuss about that if at all the Congress decides to go with the Shiv Sena for government formation,” Mr Kunhalakutty told PTI. In a clear indication of joining hands with the Shiv Sena, leaders of the Congress and the NCP on Wednesday expressed confidence of forming a “stable” government in Maharashtra in the coming days.

After a marathon meeting of senior leaders of the two parties at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s residence, former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the alliance is hopeful of ending the spell of political uncertainty in the state and working to provide a stable government.