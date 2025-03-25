Now, smartphones to slash response time of Punjab Police emergency vehicles

In a significant move to enhance public safety and improve the emergency response time, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla on Tuesday, distributed 165 new smartphones to Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112).

The move, initiated on the directions of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, aims at further streamlining the Dial 112 helpline — Public Safety Answering Point, which has already processed over 2.34 crore calls and registered nearly 20.05 lakh cases till now.

The smartphones equipped with 5G technology and dual SIM capabilities, will serve as a backup communication tool alongside the existing Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) installed in ERVs. The state has 258 ERVs including 241 four-wheelers and 17 two-wheelers, with 165 equipped with advanced MDTs and the newly distributed smartphones.

The Special DGP said each ERV is currently fitted with MDT. Now, in addition to it, new smartphones with dual-SIMs will ensure uninterrupted connectivity, even if one network fails. This dual-device system is expected to significantly reduce response time of ERVs, he added. Currently, the ERV takes around 10 to 25 minutes to reach the spot.

He highlighted the transformative impact of the ERSS-112 system, which has already expanded communication channels to Chatbots, social media, and IoT devices, with WhatsApp integration soon to follow.

“The integration of crucial helplines including 1098, 101, 108, and 181 into a unified system, along with the upcoming heat map feature, will revolutionise how we identify and respond to crime hotspots,” said the Special DGP, adding that the heat map will enable to visualise crime hotspots across the state by identifying areas with high concentrations of incidents including snatching, robbery, and other major crimes, enabling more targeted policing.

Terming Dial 112 PSAP the nerve centre of Punjab’s emergency response system, he said that the helpline handles approximately 15,000 calls daily, registering around 1,500 cases. Punjab Police is also proposing the procurement of additional ERVs to expand the fleet of vehicles under ERSS to improve coverage across the state, and to significantly reduce the response time of vehicles providing immediate help to the citizens, he added.

Meanwhile, ERVs are equipped with dash cameras with 1080p resolution and 256 GB memory cards, portable amplifiers, fire extinguishers, and GPS systems. These upgrades, coupled with Hands-on training as working MDTs of 2,100 police personnel, reflect the department’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for public safety.