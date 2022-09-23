Now, Punjab minister complains denial of political clearance to go abroad

On being denied permission by the Union government to travel to Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, Punjab’s New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora, on Friday, attributed the “cheap tactics” to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political insecurity from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership.

“This is not for the first time that the centre government denied permission to AAP leaders,” the minister said adding that earlier, it had denied permission to AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singapore to represent India at the World Cities Summit.

Arora said the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had cleared a list of 13-member delegation including him on 14 September, but the Union Ministry of External Affairs has not issued political clearance to the Punjab minister.

Arora said this tour was sponsored by the Indo-German Energy Forum. Neither Centre, nor the state government will have to bear any financial burden, he added.

The minister said the success of people friendly policies of AAP has presented a strong challenge to the BJP’s model of hate and lies. He said that AAP is all set to broom the BJP’s presence from the political map of India and the saffron leadership has read it written clearly on the wall.

“This knowledge sharing tour from 24 September to 2 October was of much importance for planning and developing new and renewable energy resources in the state to meet future requirements besides ensuring a green and clean environment,” said Arora while adding that the Union government’s such unnecessary interference would be a threat to the federal structure of the nation.

He said the BJP has even forgotten the glorious traditions of Indian democracy. He reminded the BJP that late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was leader of opposition when the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao had chosen him to lead the delegation to the UN.