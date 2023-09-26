Now, every UP district will have an additional woman SHO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all police superintendents/commissioners to give women police officers an additional charge of a police station alongside the existing women police station in-charges in every district/commissioner.

The chief minister has emphasized the need to assign a dedicated team of skilled and diligent police personnel to support these women SHOs. All police superintendents and commissioners are expected to take prompt action to ensure compliance with this order.

The chief minister gave these instructions on Monday night while simultaneously communicating with all the SHOs, circle officers, police captains, police commissioners, IG Range and ADG Zone, a first in the state.

While communicating from the newly-inaugurated CM Dashboard office located at Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan (Annexy) building, Yogi directed strict action against crime and criminals with a policy of zero tolerance. He said that no matter how big the criminal is, the strictest action should be taken against him as per the rules.