Now, Delhi Congress protest against water crisis, blames Centre, AAP govt

The Delhi unit of the Congress on Saturday staged protests in all 280 blocks against the water crisis in the national capital, alleging inaction by the BJP-led government at the Centre and AAP government in Delhi.

The protest was held under the leadership of Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav.

Addressing party members, Yadav said, “Delhi Congress has been taking up the water scarcity issue for the past 20-25 days to ensure that people get potable water for their daily needs. But due to the inaction and dilly-dallying by the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP government at the Centre, people have been struggling to get even a drop of potable water.”

“Both the BJP and AAP governments have been neglecting the plight of the people by accusing each other of water scarcity, instead of taking effective steps to solve the water crisis. The collusion between the tanker mafia and the ruling party MLAs, and widespread corruption are the primary reasons for Delhi’s water crisis,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief further said, “Congress workers were forced to come out on the streets to break pitchers in each of the 280 blocks to wake up the Delhi government and the BJP government as they seemed to be least concerned about the hardships being faced by the people.”

“BJP and AAP have been playing shadowboxing on the issue of the BJP-ruled Haryana government not releasing water to meet the requirement of Delhi,” he said.

He said Congress has been taking up the issues affecting the people like water scarcity and the frequent power breakdowns, as the “Delhi Government was not doing anything to address the se issues.”