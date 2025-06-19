Novel Yoga practice session aboard Coast Guard Vessel at Paradip

Ahead of the observance of International Yoga Day-2025, the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) on Thursday organised a distinctive yoga practice session aboard Coast Guard vessel ICGS Vjaya in association with Art of Living.

The event, held in the swirling waters off the coast of Paradip, brought together PPA officials, Coast Guard personnel, and enthusiastic yoga practitioners in a serene and inspiring setting.

Today’s practice session on the Coast Guard vessel was a testament to the innovative approaches being adopted to promote the ancient discipline of yoga. Participants performed various asanas and breathing exercises guided by experienced instructors, with the gentle sway of the vessel adding a unique dimension to their practice.

“We are thrilled to host this special yoga session on a Coast Guard vessel as we approach International Yoga Day. This initiative not only promotes the physical and mental benefits of yoga but also strengthens the camaraderie between the Paradip Port Authority and the Indian Coast Guard, both vital for the security and prosperity of our coastal region. We believe that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce, and yoga plays a crucial role in achieving that”, P L Haranadh, Chairman, PPA said on the occasion.

Paradip Port Authority is gearing up for a grand celebration of International Day of Yoga on June 21, at Gopabandhu Stadium to encourage broader community participation, he said.

The success of today’s unique practice session sets a positive tone for the upcoming main event, highlighting Paradip’s dedication to fostering a healthy and harmonious community, he added.