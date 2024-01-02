Not surprising, SFI is known for killing people: Ker Guv on burning of his effigy

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said the Left-backed Students’ Federation of India burning his effigy was not surprising as he said the outfit is known for “burning people” in Kannur.

Mocking the students body of the ruling Left, he said, “In my case, they have only burnt my effigy, while they have actually burnt and killed people in Kannur and other places. This is their culture.”

Talking to media here on Monday, Khan said, “… I am not responsible for the law and order. SFI belongs to them (Left), they are controlling the police.”

A 30-feet effigy of Khan, similar to the Papanji model, was installed at Payyambalam beach in Kannur , which was later burnt by SFI on the New Year’s eve.

The Kerala police has filed a case against SFI Kerala president K Anusree and 20 other activists of the organisation for burning the massive effigy of the Governor. The FIR was registered under Section 143 (unlawful assembly), Section 147 (punishment for rioting), and Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible) of IPC.

The SFI said the protest was organised against the nomination of BJP/RSS members to university senates in the state by Khan in his capacity as the chancellor of universities.

The students body had earlier declared that it would not allow Khan to enter any of the universities in the southern state.