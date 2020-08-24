Lawyer of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty said on Monday that the actress and her family have not received the summons from the CBI regarding the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case yet.

He also said that they will appear before the agency when they’ll be asked for.

The CBI team began its investigation into the case on Friday. A 10-member team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad is probing the controversial death case of the actor.

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, thereby bringing cheer to the late actor’s family, friends and several others who have been demanding the same.

Yesterday, the investigating agency has called Sushant’s staff member named Neeraj and his friend Sidharth Pathani for questioning.

Neeraj was called for the third consecutive day at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where the CBI team is accommodated, for questioning.

Sidharth Pathani is also said to be the flatmate of the late actor and he was called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well in connection with the money laundering case involving Rs 15 crore.

On Saturday, both the witnesses were also taken to the actor’s Bandra flat, where he had committed suicide, to recreate the scene. The CBI team has visited the crime scene today again.

On Friday, the CBI questioned Neeraj for over 10 hours, besides Sushant’s other staff Dipesh Sawant and his house manager Samuel Miranda were also questioned.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the Rs 15 crore allegations made by Sushant’s father and has questioned Rhea, her brother and others in connection with the case.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.