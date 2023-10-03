Not mad enough: KCR’s son denies PM Modi’s ‘BRS wanted to join NDA’ claim

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday strongly denied Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that KCR requested to join BJP-led NDA after 2020 municipality elections. Taking a dig at the prime minister, KTR said that if PM Modi would write a movie script, he may win an Oscar award.

Speaking to reporters hours after PM Modi’s claim, KTR said that Modi lowered the stature of Prime Minister’s position by speaking “outright lies”.

“PM Modi lowered the stature of his position by speaking outright lies today. A PM-level leader displaying such blatant dishonesty is utterly disgraceful and condemnable. KCR is a fighter who will never work with leaders and parties like the BJP. We are not slaves of Delhi. We are a two-time democratically elected government of Telanagana,” the BRS working president added.

He further stated that many of allies are leaving the NDA and only a few central agencies like the CBI, Income Tax and ED are with it.

“Were we bitten by a mad dog that we wanted to join the NDA. All the parties are leaving NDA nowadays. Shiv Sena has left you (NDA). Janata Dal (U) has left you. Telugu Desam has left you. Shiromani Akali Dal has left you. Who is there with you now? Besides CBI, IT and ED, who is there in India now?” the Telangana minister said.

Addressing a rally in Telangana’s Nizamabad earlier today, Prime Minister Modi had claimed that after the 2020 municipality elections in which no party got the majority, KCR requested to join the NDA in return of BJP’s support. The BJP had won 48 municipality seats.

I am going to tell you a secret… 100 per cent truth… When municipal elections happened (in 2020), nobody got a majority. BJP won 48 seats… KCR needed support. KCR showered me with love and gave me a shawl. This was not in his character. And then he asked me to include him in NDA. ‘You help us in Hyderabad municipality (election)’, he said,” PM Modi claimed.

“I refused… told him we are ready to sit in the opposition in Hyderabad but won’t betray the people of Telangana,” the prime minister added.