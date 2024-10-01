Not just about fixing roads, broken water and sewer lines too need replacement: Sachdeva to AAP govt

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Tuesday that one of the major reasons behind the city’s severely damaged roads is the leakage from thousands of broken sewer and water pipelines.

Taking a jibe at the AAP leaders on their road inspections, Sachdeva said, “The poor condition of roads cannot be fixed through statements and inspections alone, because it’s not just about building roads, but the Jal Board needs to replace broken sewer and water pipelines in thousands of places,” he added.

Sachdeva said the problem is now in such a state that it cannot be just fixed by patching the roads.

The BJP leader alleged that the state government which is now talking about the issue, is focusing on temporary fixes until upcoming elections.

Sachdeva further claimed that the people of Delhi are shocked by the contradictory statements from CM Atishi Marlena and MLA Manish Sisodia, adding that on the one hand the CM stated that repairs would begin within two to three days while on the other, Sisodia claimed that many roads have been repaired.

He reiterated that due to the negligence of the Kejriwal government in the past ten years, the condition of the city roads has severely deteriorated.

The BJP leader lamented that the new CM of Delhi, who has been handling both the Public Works Department (PWD) and Jal Board for nearly a year now, is organising media events in the name of road inspections with her ministers and party leaders every morning, instead of initiating repair work through both departments.