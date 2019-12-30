Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation after the escalation of ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC).

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon accompanied the Northern Army Commander who visited the snowbound forward areas and lauded the troops for inspiring motivation and selfless service in the toughest terrain and climate conditions.

He had reached the newly-created Union Territory on Friday to take complete stock of the situation as during winters generally there are very less ceasefire violations.

“But the situation is unusual along the LoC,” said a senior Indian Army officer.

Compared to 1,629 incidents of ceasefire violations in 2018, till December 27 this year, a total 3,200 incidents were reported.

In December, so far, 330 incidents have been reported which also double compared to last year’s 175.

In August, a total 307 incidents were reported, while in September, 292 incidents were registered.

In October the figure was 351 and in November it was 304.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations.

On August 5, the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir on October 31 transitioned from a state into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, nearly three months after Parliament abrogated the state’s special status.