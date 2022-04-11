Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario at LOC in Kashmir

Northern Army Commander, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on the second day of his visit to Kashmir Valley went to forward locations to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LOC).

The Army Commander, accompanied by Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps visited the formations and units, wherein the local Commanders briefed the Army Commander on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to thwart adversary’s designs.

He was briefed on ongoing Cease fire on the LoC, development works, the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness.

The Army Commander, while interacting with the local commanders, laid special emphasis on ensuring and maintaining the sanctity of the cease fire in vogue, but at the same time not putting the guard down against any enemy misadventure.

He was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements.

During his interaction with the soldiers on snow clad heights, he was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and high morale of the troops.

The Army Commander, while interacting with villagers of forward areas, applauded them for positive outlook, high motivation and strong national spirit.

Later in the day, the Army Commander interacted with various civil functionaries and members of the civil society. He appreciated the rapid steps that are being taken by all sections of society for sustainable peace and development of Kashmir.

The Army Commander also lauded the synergy between all elements of the security forces and the Civil Administration.