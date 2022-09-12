Northern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness in Batalik Sector

Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited forward areas along Western Ladakh in the Batalik Sub Sector and reviewed operational preparedness of the troops.

The Army Commander motivated the Tiger Hill Brigade to excel and emerge victorious in all scenarios.

It is worth mentioning that the mountainous Batalik Sector

was a focal point in the 1999 Kargil war with Pakistan. It is strategically located between Kargil, Leh and Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited the Ladakh Sector and witnessed the exercise Parvat Prahar.

The Army Chief visited the Leh based Fire and Fury Corps and reviewed the operational preparedness. He also flew in an Apache attack helicopter.

He was familiarised with the flying characteristics of the platform and briefed about its capabilities and roles.