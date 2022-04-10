Northern Army Commander reviews counter terrorist operations in Kashmir

Amidst incidents of terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir, the Northern Army Commander, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday flew to Srinagar where he reviewed counter-terrorist operations in the hinterland.

The Northern Army Commander is on a three days visit to Kashmir Valley.

Lt General Dwivedi was briefed by Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design. The Army Commander also interacted with senior officers of the Chinar Corps.

He lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LOC). He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the Ceasefire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan.

The Army Commander visited two formation headquarters engaged in counter-terrorist operations in the hinterland. On being briefed on operational aspects, he complimented them for the conduct of operations with precision while ensuring zero collateral damage.

He reiterated the credo of the use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter-terrorist operations.

He appreciated the efforts at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir. The Army Commander was also appreciative of the excellent Soldier – Citizen connects activities, which have resulted in an overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments.

The Army Commander visited 92 Base Hospital at BB Cantonment and asked about the well-being of patients admitted there. He also interacted with the jawans of CRPF, who have been admitted to the hospital, owing to various operational injuries.

The Army Commander will be visiting forward areas on Monday and would interact with the troops deployed on the LoC.