Northeast is heart & soul of ‘Bharat’: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday declared that the Northeast is the heart and soul of Bharat, urging the media to champion the region’s potential in tourism and development. He emphasised that the Northeast is not just a geographic region but a vibrant tapestry of cultures, traditions, and natural beauty that embodies the essence of India.

Delivering the keynote address at ‘The Conclave 2024’ organised by Pratidin Media Network in New Delhi today, he highlighted the transformative impact of the government’s “Act East Policy” and the importance of media in shaping national narratives.”Put together New Zealand, Switzerland, and Scotland, and you will still fall short of the wealth of the Northeast. Each state in the region is a paradise for visitors, tourists, and locals alike,” he remarked. He emphasised the significant strides made in improving connectivity, calling it a game-changer for the region. “The number of airports has doubled, and waterways have expanded twentyfold, sparking immense interest and investment nationwide,” he added.

Mr Dhankhar also highlighted the recent recognition of Assamese, alongside Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit, as one of the five out of eleven classical languages of India. “This designation carries a positive ripple effect, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our nation,” he stated. The Vice-President also mentioned the region’s rich spiritual and natural heritage, mentioning the revered Kamakhya temple and the world-famous Kaziranga National Park. “Where do you get blessings? Kamakhya. Where do you see a sanctuary of the kind? Kaziranga,” he said, underscoring the divine and ecological significance of the Northeast.

He expressed his admiration for the vibrant culture, exquisite cuisine, and the energy of the people of the Northeast. “I cannot describe in words the kind of cultural fiesta I experienced there,the Northeast is the heart and soul of Bharat,” he remarked, reflecting on his participation in the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, where the significance of the “Act East” policy was made clear. The Vice-President also underlined that the ‘Act East Policy’ is not confined to the frontiers of the nation, but goes beyond the country, fostering deeper connections with the Southeast Asian countries. He pointed to the growing connectivity that will soon enable travel from the Northeast to Cambodia, where the iconic Angkor Wat temple is being restored through the efforts of the Government of India. “This policy will be a game changer, fostering deeper cultural and economic ties with the region,” he said.

Mr Dhankhar also drew parallels with Kashmir, remarking, “Kashmir, too, is a breathtaking destination that must be embraced and celebrated.”