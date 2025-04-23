Northeast CMs condemn Pahalgam terror attack, mourn loss of Arunachal Airman

Chief Ministers from the Northeast have united in their condemnation of the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed several lives, including that of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a native of Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong resolve in the face of the attack, stating, “I have full faith that Bharat will hunt down each and every one of those cowards responsible for the dastardly attack in Pahalgam. The entire nation stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

Echoing the sentiments, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma called it a “senseless act” and stressed the importance of national unity against terrorism. “The terror attack at Pahalgam is a heinous act of violence that has caused immense suffering and loss of precious lives. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones, and we stand in solidarity with those affected,” he posted on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid an emotional tribute to Corporal Hailyang, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife when he lost his life. “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri,” Khandu wrote. “He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country.”

The attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir, has once again raised alarm over the resurgence of targeted terror strikes. Security forces have launched a massive manhunt for the perpetrators.

As the nation mourns, the Northeast stands resolutely with the rest of India, condemning terrorism and honouring the courage of those who serve on the frontlines.