Nominations for the Padma Awards are still on; send your recommendations by 15th September

Online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards like Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are on, and the last date of nominations is 15th September.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today that the nominations for the awards are received online only. They will be announced on the occasion of the next Republic Day.

The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma.” All citizens are therefore requested to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized.

The nominations can be from among women, SC/STs, “divyang” persons and those who are doing selfless service to society.

The nominations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements and service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

More details are available under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs www.mha.gov.in

The portal for the nominations is https://padmaawards.gov.in