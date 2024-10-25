Nominations for Rajasthan assembly bypolls keep political leadership on toes

Political leadership in Rajasthan, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Madan Rathore, and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara had a hectic schedule on Friday attending nomination rallies of their respective party nominees for the by-elections to the state assembly.

Friday was the last day for filing nominations for the November 13 bye-elections for seven assembly seats in the state, Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khimsar, Salumbar-(ST), and Chorasi.

As many as 94 contestants have entered the poll fray since the start of the process on October 18.

On the final day today, Chief Minister Sharma had wind-whirl visits to Khimsar (Nagaur), Salumbar -(ST), and Chorasi (ST) to attend the filing of nominations by party candidate Rewant Ram Daga, Ms Shanta Meena and Kari Lal Nanoma respectively.

BJP state president Rathore and several prominent leaders also took part in the programmes.

Likewise, former CM Gehlot, state Congress president Dotasara, and party MP Harish Rawat also undertook flying visits to Dausa, Deoli- Uniara (Tonk), and Chorasi (ST) to attend the programmes of their respective contestants KC Bairwa, Dr (Ms) Ratan Chaudhary and Mahesh Roat.

RLP chief and sitting MP Hanuman Beniwal accompanied his wife and party nominee Kanika Beniwal at the RO office in Khimsar.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on October 28 and the last date for withdrawal of the nomination is October 30.