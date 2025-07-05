Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously anymore because of ‘negativity’ he spreads: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday launched a counter attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s remarks on India’s trade negotiations with the United States, saying that nobody takes the Opposition leader seriously anymore because of the ”negativity” he consistently spreads.

“Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously anymore because of the negativity he, his colleagues, and his party consistently spread. They have lost the confidence of the people of India, who have time and again rejected the Congress. Till today, they have not been able to come up with any positive agenda for the development of the nation,” Goyal said while speaking to the reporters here.

The Union Minister said India negotiated keeping in mind the national interests, further stating that the country was self-confident and could compete with anyone in the world.

“India does not negotiate under deadlines; we negotiate keeping national interests in mind. National interest is paramount in all our work across the world… Today, India negotiates with a position of strength; we are self-confident and can compete with anyone in the world. This is not India under UPA rule, which would beg for negotiations not under national interest,” Goyal further added.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, reacting to Piyush Goyal’s statement on India entering trade deals, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “meekly bow” to theTrump tariff deadlines, referring to the India-US trade deal.

Rahul Gandhi referenced a media report and wrote on X, “Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants, mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline.”

Goyal on Friday emphasised that India will only enter into trade agreements, including the proposed US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), when they serve the country’s national interests and offer mutual benefits.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 16th Toy Biz B2B expo in New Delhi, Goyal made it clear that India’s approach to international trade negotiations remains firm and principled.

“It should be a win-win agreement, and only when India’s interests are safeguarded — national interest will always be supreme — and keeping that in mind, if a good deal is formed, India is always ready to engage with developed countries,” the minister stated. Goyal emphasised that India negotiates on its terms.

The Minister revealed that India is currently engaged in trade discussions with multiple countries across different continents.

“Discussions are ongoing with various countries — be it the European Union, New Zealand, Oman, the US, Chile, or Peru. Talks about agreements are underway with many nations,” he said.

However, Goyal stressed that the multiplicity of negotiations does not mean India is in a rush to conclude deals.

“A Free Trade Agreement is only possible when there is mutual benefit,” he explained. “India never enters into trade deals based on deadlines or time pressure. A deal is accepted only when it is fully matured, well-negotiated, and in the national interest,” Goyal stated.

This approach reflects India’s confidence in its negotiating position and its commitment to securing favourable terms for its economy and businesses