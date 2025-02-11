’No Vehicle Zone’ enforced in Mela area from today, record 45 crore devotees took holy dip till now

Given the Magh Purnima Snan at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a special traffic plan to ensure smooth movement and safety of devotees.

However, by 8 AM on Tuesday, the official count of visiting devotees had surpassed 45 crores, with nearly 50 lakh devotees taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam that morning alone. At 11 AM, the number of pilgrims increased to over 75 lakhs, Mela authorities here claimed.

Advertisement

Aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a ‘Surakshit Mahakumbh’, the entire mela area has been declared a ‘no vehicle zone’ starting from 4:00 AM today with entry restricted only to essential and emergency services.

Advertisement

All private and public vehicles arriving in Prayagraj today after 4:00 AM are being directed to designated parking areas along their respective routes. This measure aims to prevent traffic congestion in the city and allow pilgrims to reach the bathing ghats conveniently on foot.

Additionally, from 5:00 PM on February 11, the ‘no vehicle zone’ will expand to the entire Prayagraj city. Only emergency services will be exempt from this regulation.

This special traffic plan will remain in effect until the completion of the Magh Purnima snan on February 12, ensuring the safe departure of pilgrims from the fairgrounds.

The same rules will also apply to the vehicles of devotees observing Kalpavas. The administration has urged all Kalpavasis to comply with the guidelines and use only authorized parking facilities.

Authorities have also appealed to visitors to follow traffic regulations and cooperate with officials to ensure a seamless and orderly bathing festival at the Mahakumbh.

Chief Minister Adityanath had predicted that this year’s grand Mahakumbh would set a historic record with 45 crore devotees. His forecast proved right 15 days before the event’s conclusion.

With 15 days remaining and two major bathing festivals yet to occur, the total number of bathers is expected to surpass 50-55 crores.

The sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati continues to witness an overwhelming surge of faith and devotion with pilgrims from all walks of life including and sants, devotees, Kalpvasis taking the holy dip.

Even after the three significant Amrit Snans—Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami—the enthusiasm and devotion of pilgrims remain unwavering.

Millions continue to arrive from across India and the world, drawn by the spiritual magnetism of Prayagraj. The fervor of faith persists even beyond the last Amrit Snan as devotees flock to the sacred banks of the Sangam.

By Tuesday morning, 75 lakh people had taken a holy dip in the Triveni, taking the total count of bathers past 45 crores. Among them were 10 lakh Kalpvasis and saints and devotees from across the globe, further solidifying Mahakumbh 2025 as an unprecedented spiritual spectacle.

An analysis of the total footfall so far reveals that Mauni Amavasya saw the highest turnout, with 8 crore devotees taking a holy dip. In comparison, 3.5 crore devotees participated in the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti. On February 1 and January 30, over 2 crore devotees bathed each day, while Paush Purnima saw 1.7 crore pilgrims take a dip. Additionally, 2.57 crore devotees bathed in the Triveni on Basant Panchami. Even before Magh Purnima, over one crore devotees arrived daily at the Sangam banks for the sacred ritual.

President Draupadi Murmu took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (including cabinet) also took a holy dip in Sangam.