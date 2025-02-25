No-vehicle zone enforced in Mahakumbh fair area & Prayagraj for Mahashivratri snan

The grand Mahakumbh 2025, taking place on the sacred land of Prayagraj, is now approaching its conclusion on Wednesday. To facilitate seamless sacred baths and darshan for devotees, a no-vehicle zone has been enforced in the fair area and Prayagraj city starting Tuesday.

To ensure a smooth and secure experience for devotees during this holy gathering of faith and devotion, the fair police have issued special guidelines as part of crowd management measures for the final bathing festival on Mahashivratri (February 26).

According to the fair police here on Tuesday, no vehicle- zone will be implemented from 4:00 pm on February 25. Prayagraj Commissionerate will enforce a no-vehicle zone starting at 6:00 pm. All citizens have been urged to respect this regulation and cooperate fully.

To streamline crowd movement, devotees are encouraged to bathe at the ghat closest to their entry point, ensuring both convenience and safety.

However, there will be no restriction on vehicles carrying essential items like milk, vegetables, medicines, petrol/diesel, ambulances, and vehicles of government employees (doctors, police, administration). All essential services personnel will be able to do their work uninterruptedly.

As Mahashivratri marks the conclusion of Mahakumbh on February 26, devotees have been requested to take a quick dip at the nearest ghat, visit the Shivalayas, and proceed towards their destinations in an orderly manner.

To ensure smooth crowd movement, all pontoon bridges will be operated based on crowd pressure. Authorities have reiterated that all ghats hold equal religious significance as Sangam, urging devotees to cooperate by using the nearest available bathing site.

