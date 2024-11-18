No truck with AIADMK: TVK

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of actor-turned nets Vijay on Monday dismissed as mere rumour and unfounded speculation of an alliance with the opposition AIADMK and asserted that the party is the prime political force to dethrone the DMK from power in the coming assembly poll.

“Forming a government by securing a massive mandate to work for the betterment of the state is the party’s political stand as declared by Vijay at the maiden state conference. Rumours and speculations of the patry tying up with the AIADMK are utterly false and totally baseless,” TVK General Secretary Bussy N Anand said in a statement posted on his X handle.

“Such reports in the media are spread with an ulterior motive to divert the massive support that the party is gaining across the state as it is seen as the only prime political force to bring about a change of government in the 2026 assembly poll,” read the statement, released with the concurrence of Vijay, the party’s founder president. Warning those who are spreading such speculations in the garb of media persons, the statement said people would reject and discredit them.

The statement assumes significance since Vijay, in his address at the conference on October 27, had avoided any reference to the AIADMK while identifying the BJP as the party’s ideological enemy and the ruling DMK as the political adversary.

This had given rise to speculation that the TVK considered the AIADMK as a potential ally. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami too had issued a dictat to his party leaders to refrain from any criticism of Vijay and the TVK.

Rumours and speculations were rife about Vijay demanding Deputy Chief Minister’s post for tying up with the AIADMK. Allowing this would undermine the TVK’s credibility as the alternative to the DMK. Hence the need to put them at rest.