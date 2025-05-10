No shelling on LoC, no reports of blasts in Srinagar: Govt sources

Shortly after several reports claimed explosions across Srinagar, the government sources have refuted the claims, saying that there was no shelling or reports of blasts in Srinagar.

“There is no sheling on LoC now and there are no reports of blasts in Srinagar,” the government sources said.

The clarification came shortly after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted a video, purportedly showing an interception in by air defence units.

“This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up,” he said.

Gujarat Home Minister informed on X that drones have been sighted in Kutch district and that a complete blackout will be imposed.

“Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe,Don’t panic,” he said.