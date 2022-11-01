No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former Gujarat Deputy CM

Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel refuted claims of the Gujarat government having any direct or indirect role and said that the renovation and opening of the bridge were done by the Morbi administration. The Morbi bridge collapse incident claimed the lives of 134 people.

“Renovation and opening of the bridge were done by Morbi admin. Gujarat govt didn’t have any role in it, direct or indirect. The old bridge was small and made for private use, but was opened to the public for tourist movement,” said Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. The Former Deputy Chief Minister said that the work of renovation was given to the Oreva agency by the Morbi municipality.

“Oreva is an old company for repairing watches but only Morbi municipality knows on which qualification it handed over the work of bridge renovation,” he added.

Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel assured that an enquiry committee will be set up and appropriate action would be taken by the state government.

“It might take some time since a thorough investigation will be required, but the state government would take action once it receives the report. 9 people responsible for the collapse of the Morbi bridge have been arrested, and actions will be taken against them by the government,” he said.

The former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister condoled the death of 134 people in the Morbi bridge collapse incident.

Earlier on October 31, nine persons, including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men, were arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

“We arrested nine people after filing FIR under various sections of IPC. The arrested includes the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks,” said Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range.

“As and when we get evidence, police will nab the accused further. We have also formed a Special Investigation team pertaining to the incident,” he added.

The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy.

The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

“An unfortunate incident took place in Morbi, we pay our condolences. We filed an FIR under various sections of IPC against all the accused to take stringent action. Police & locals mobilised and helped in the rescue operation,” the IG said.

“An FIR has been registered against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge, under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 114 (abettor present when the offence is committed) of the India Penal Code,” said Morbi B Division Police Inspector, Prakashbhai Dekavadiya.