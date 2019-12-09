Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told Lok Sabha on Monday that there is no reason to show that employment has come down. He was responding to remarks that demonetisation has severely impacted jobs.

The government is implementing various schemes for generating more employment, Gangwar further said.

“There is no reason that employment has come down (Aisa koi karan nahi hai ki rozgar kam hua hai),” the minister said during the Question Hour.

TMC member Kalyan Banerjee said that thousands of labourers in his constituency have lost jobs due to demonetisation and whether the government would take steps in this regard. Gangawar was answering to the supplementaries by Banerjee who represents Serampore constituency in West Bengal.

In November 2016, the central government demonetised old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes

According to the minister, every citizen has a right to migrate to any part of the country in quest of better job opportunities and prospects.

“The Constitution of India guarantees all citizens the fundamental right to move freely through the territory of India,” he said.

Further, Gangwar said the government is also implementing the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 to mitigate hardships caused by migration.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 8, 2016 announced scrapping of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. The government set a deadline of December 30, 2016 to exchange the notes with banks.

Modi said the move was aimed at battling corruption, black money, terror financing and fake currency. He urged the young to help make India corruption free and ensure more cashless transactions.

“Together we must ensure that India defeats black money. This will empower the poor, new middle class and benefit future generations,” Modi said.