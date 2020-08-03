Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday breaks his silence on the Maharashtra and Mumbai Police departments tussle over the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case.

Singh said that there is no question of non-cooperation with the Bihar police team which is in the city in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

He said the investigation by the Mumbai police is in the right direction and added that the case was being investigated from all possible angles, including professional rivalry, money to health issues.

“COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are coming under control after a lot of hard work, therefore precautionary measures are being taken. Anybody who travels by air excluding those who will return in a fixed time period, have to undergo home-quarantine necessarily,” Mumbai Police Commissioner said.

“They’ve been given a car by DG office. A few COVID-19 cases were reported at IPS Mess, Worli, so no rooms allotted there. A room was allotted to senior officers of Bihar Police in main mess of SRPF in Goregoan. The allegations are false,” he said.

“We saw them in a big car and then in auto. They didn’t ask us for car. They asked for documents of case. We told them it’s our jurisdiction. They should share how they’re coming in our jurisdiction. We’re taking legal opinion to examine it,” he added.