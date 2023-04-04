“No question of Congress returning to power”: Karnataka CM Basavaraja Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday said that there is no question of Congress coming back to power so that they will be able to take back the reservation provided by BJP.

“Congress says they will take back the reservation which we have announced. There is no question of them (congress) coming to power. They can’t take back the reservation as they will never come to power,” he said. CM Bommai also condemned Randeep Singh Surjewala for his remarks shared on Twitter, and said, “I want to convey to Dalits and poor that they (Congress) are anti-Dalits, anti-poor, they are shaken. They are frustrated that’s why they are tweeting all this. With their tweets they are proving that they anti-Vokkaliga and anti-Lingayat, it has shown their real face, and there should be no confusion over the reservation.”

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government last week abolished religion-based reservations by scrapping 4 per cent reservation given to Muslims in Karnataka under the 2B of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Further commenting about the ongoing preparation for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, CM Bommai said that “first level meeting held in constituencies, district core committee opinions are also being gathered.”

“In a day or two, there will be a state-level core committee meeting. Everything will be decided soon in the parliamentary committee meeting which probably will be called in a week,” he informed.

Bommai said that no one is disappointed, all surveys are in their favour. “There are competitions to get ticket, that’s the courage of our Party,” he added.