Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha on the China border crisis and said no power on earth can stop the Indian Army from patrolling.

On a question by the opposition that the Chinese are not allowing Indian soldiers to patrol traditional posts, he said, “That is the reason for our fight with China.”

He assured the opposition members that there would be no change in patrolling patterns in eastern Ladakh, the site of the dispute.

Singh was responding to Congress leader AK Antony’s comment on Indian soldiers being pushed back from traditional patrolling points.

“The patrolling pattern is traditional and well-defined. No power on earth can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling,” Defence Minister said.

Rajnath Singh told the Rajya Sabha that China attempted to change the status quo along the LAC with its provocative military manoeuvres late last month.

He said that there is a mismatch between what Beijing says and does.

“India wants a peaceful solution to the boundary issue, but will not shy away from any action required to defend the sovereignty of the country,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said “Chinese side again engaged in provocative military manoeuvres on the night of 29th and 30th August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake.”

“But yet again, timely and firm actions by our armed forces along the LAC prevented such attempts from succeeding,” he said.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha https://t.co/aWRjvb8cZ3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2020

On Tuesday, minister had addressed to the Lok Sabhaon the LAC crisis.

“India and China border issue remains unresolved. Till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution. China disagrees on the border,” he had said.

He said, “China doesn’t recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. We consider that this alignment is based on well-established geographical principals.”

“Both India and China agree that to maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, it is essential for the further development of bilateral relations,” Rajnath Singh said.

“We have told China through diplomatic channels that the attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements,” he said.

“Violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all past agreements. Our troops have done counter deployments in the area to safeguard our borders,” the minister said.

“China has mobilised a huge number of Army battalions and armaments along LAC and inner areas. There’re many friction points in eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Kongka La, Pangong Lake’s north and south banks. Indian Army has made counter deployments in these areas,” Rajnath Singh said.

“I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation,” he said.