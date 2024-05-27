No plans to shut down New Delhi railway station for redevelopment: Railways ministry

The Ministry of Railways on Monday clarified that the New Delhi Railway Station will never be shut down for redevelopment work.

Some sections of the media have reported that New Delhi Railway Station will be shut down by the end of this year for redevelopment work.

In a clarification, the Ministry in a statement said, “It is to announce that New Delhi Railway Station will never be shutdown.”

“It may be noted that when a railway station undergoes redevelopment, a few trains are diverted/regulated as per requirement. Information about such diversions/regulations of trains is notified well in advance,” the statement said.

On reports regarding the closure of the station, Deepak Kumar, CPRO Northern Railway said, “It is clarified that there is no immediate plan for shutdown of operations at New Delhi railway station.”