No plans to shift army camp from J-K’s Doha

Following intervention of the Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, the defence authorities have decided not to shift the Army camp from Goha in the Doda district that has witnessed a series of terrorist attacks in the recent days.

The issue was taken up by the Minister with the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi after which it was decided to retain the Army camp at Goha in view of the current operational dynamics.

Dr. Jitendra Singh wrote on X; “There was a concern communicated by the people of Marmat area in district Doda through former MLA Shakti Parihar about the plan to re-allocate the Army Camp from Goha (Marmat) which led to considerable apprehension in the minds of local people in the wake of recent terror activities in the region. The matter was taken up with Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi”.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police on Saturday released sketches of the three terrorists involved in attacks at the security forces in the Dessa area and also announced a reward of Rs. 5 lakh for each terrorist to anyone providing credible information on their whereabouts.

Police said these terrorists were moving in the upper reaches of Doda and Dessa areas.

They were involved in the recent terror attack at Urar Bagi area of Dessa in which four soldiers were killed.

The police have also released phone contact numbers and appealed to people to provide information about the presence or movement of these terrorists on these numbers. Identity of the informer will be kept secret, police added.