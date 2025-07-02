‘No other option but to stand by him’: Shivakumar on power tussle rumours with CM Siddaramaiah

Amid speculation about a power tussle, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he will go along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, adding he has no other option but to support him on high command orders.

“What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don’t have any objection to it, whatever the party high command says and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled,” he told reporters.

Shivakumar further refused to discuss the matter, saying, “I don’t want to discuss anything now. Lakhs of workers are supporting this party.”

His remarks came amid rumours of a power tussle with Siddaramaiah. When Siddaramaiah was chosen over D K Sivakumar to lead the state after the assembly elections, it was reported that the Congress has decided a rotational power sharing formula. That is, Siddaramaiah will serve as the chief minister for 2.5 years, after which the post will be handed over to Shivakumar.

In a bid to assuage Shivakumar, the Congress had also made a rare exception by allowing Shivakumar to hold two positions – the deputy CM and the party’s Karnataka unit president.

DK’s clarification came after Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that he will complete his five-year term as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

“Yes, I will, why do you have doubts?” he said. “Are BJP leaders Ashoka, Vijayendra, our high command?. Vijayendra, Ashoka are BJP men, Narayanswami is also a BJP leader. Write what I said,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar also clarified that the discussions during AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala’s recent state visit were not about the Cabinet reshuffle.

“AICC general secretaries are meeting to discuss party organisation issues and accept requests from MLAs, but there is no discussion about changing the CM or expanding the cabinet,” Shivakumar said.