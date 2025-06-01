No need for special Parliament Session; Monsoon Session to begin in 20–25 days: Shekhawat

Union Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Sunday said there was no need for a special session of Parliament, as the Monsoon Session is likely to be convened in the next 20–25 days.

The minister made the statement during an informal interaction with the media in Jodhpur, responding to the Opposition’s demand for a special session to discuss Operation Sindoor.

“Our democracy provides fair opportunities to members to raise questions in both Houses of Parliament. The government will make every effort to clarify doubts and respond to queries to the satisfaction of the members,” Shekhawat said.

“The government has nothing to hide,” he assured, adding that trouble usually arises when the Opposition lacks substantial issues to raise and instead stirs up irrelevant narratives to stay in the spotlight.

He also remarked that while the world has hailed Operation Sindoor as miraculous and is showering praise, many in the Opposition still continue to raise unnecessary questions.

