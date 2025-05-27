No more videos, reels in uniform on social media: Fresh directive from Delhi police commissioner

In a warning to police personnel, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued fresh guidelines prohibiting them from posting videos and reels on social media in uniform in the wake of repeated violations of an earlier directive in this regard.

A memorandum, dated May 24, reads: “It has been reported that in spite of the said instructions, a lot of police personnel have been found making and posting reels/videos on various social media platforms while wearing uniforms.

“The above acts of the police personnel under your command (list enclosed) are a violation of the SOs (standing orders) and the directions issued in this regard,” the memorandum added.

Seeking a compliance report from the concerned officers by June 15, the order said, “You are requested to ensure that police personnel under your control, as per the list enclosed, are properly sensitized and made aware that they have to distinguish between their personal and professional lives. Such instances of abuse of uniform on social media are unacceptable.”

Notably, in 2023, Arora issued social media guidelines for police personnel, asking them to “maintain the dignity of the uniform” and not to use any equipment or accessories for reels or videos. As per the guidelines, the police personnel should not comment on, post or share any confidential information related to any pending trial or suspect or arrested person.

Experts cite serious personal and professional hazards of posting reels on social media in police uniform.

One of the most concerning aspect of the act is the threat of honey trapping, where malicious actors may use the visibility and perceived authority of an officer to initiate deceptive relationships for the purpose of extracting sensitive information or compromising the individual and can also be used for blackmail and cyber stalking, a retired police official said.

Additionally, showcasing oneself in uniform on public platforms can unintentionally reveal personal routines, affiliations, or locations, which can be exploited by criminal elements, the former cop added.