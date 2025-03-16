‘No mercy for drug cartels’: Shah reiterates touch stance on narcotics trade

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reiterated the government’s tough stance against the narcotic drugs stating that there would be “No mercy for drug cartels”.

Taking to social media platform X, Shah said accelerating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore has been seized, with the arrest of four members of the international drug cartel in Imphal and Guwahati zones.

Advertisement

Lauding the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Shah said that the drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach to investigation.

Advertisement

Shah said, “Our hunt for drugs continues. Heartfelt congratulations to team NCB.”

The NCB have seized a consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore rupees and arrested four members of an international drug cartel in the Imphal and Guwahati zones.

According to the MHA, during the first operation in this regard on March 13, the officers of NCB Imphal Zone intercepted a truck near Lilong area and after thorough reconnaissance of the vehicle, recovered 102.39 kg of Methamphetamine tablets from tool box in the rear section of the truck, and two occupants of the truck were also apprehended.

The team immediately conducted a follow-up operation and apprehended the suspected receiver of the contraband from the Lilong area. A four wheeler, used for drug trafficking was also recovered from him which was used for drug trafficking, and all three were arrested later.

The suspected source of the contraband is Moreh.

In another operation on the same day, NCB Guwahati Zone intercepted a SUV on the Assam – Mizoram border near Silchar and on thorough inspection of the same, recovered 7.48 Kgs of Methamphetamine Tablets concealed inside the spare tire of the vehicle and also apprehended the occupant of the vehicle, who was later arrested.

The source of the contraband was Moreh, Manipur and the suspected destination was Karimganj.

Further investigation to nab others involved in the case is going on, the MHA statement added.

In another development, the NCB is also taking over the investigation of a case from Mizoram State Excise Department wherein about 46 kgs of crystal Meth at Brigade Bawngkawn Aizawl on March 6 was seized, and in this case four persons involved in the drug syndicate have been arrested.

Investigation of the case is being taken over by NCB to probe the international and inter-state linkages of the drug trafficking network.