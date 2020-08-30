After two days of imposing lockdown, the Haryana government on Sunday reversed its order which had stated closure of markets on Monday and Tuesday.

Taking it to Twitter, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, “Under Unlock 4, the central government has said that state government shall not impose any local lockdown (outside containment zones). So, the Haryana government has withdrawn the order issued August 29 to keep markets closed on Monday and Tuesday.”

Earlier, the Haryana government had ordered to close the shopping malls and markets in the urban areas of the state on Mondays and Tuesday due to the surge in cases of coronavirus.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had released the guidelines for the fourth phase of unlocking and allowed the social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons from September 21 among other relaxations.

However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, the guidelines said.

The central government has also permitted to resume the metro services in a phased manner as part of the fourth phase of unlocking.

As of now, Haryana has reported nearly 62,000 cases of coronavirus out of which 10,600 are active. There were 670 deaths reported in the state due to the virus.