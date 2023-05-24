No invitation to President: Mann calls it a ‘mockery of Constitution’

Slamming the Union government for demeaning the position of the President of the country by not inviting her to the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said he will not attend the function slated to be held on 28 May.

In a statement, the CM said whenever the new session of Parliament is called every Member of Parliament (MP) is invited by the President to attend the session. However, it is an irony that the Constitutional head of the government has not even been invited to the function to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament.

Mann called it a ‘mockery of Constitution’, totally unwarranted and undesirable. He pointed out that the Constitution was framed by a visionary leader like Baba Sahib Dr BR Ambedkar who had enshrined basic values to ensure that democracy works successfully.

The CM said as a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is showing grave disrespect to the founding fathers of the Constitution by indulging in such tantrums. He said the countrymen will never accept it and will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP in the coming days.

He said his conscience doesn’t allow him to attend any such event where the power mad government has not even bothered to invite the constitutional head of the country. Therefore, the Aam Aadmi Party will boycott this event and will not attend it as a mark of protest against the high handedness of the BJP and its allies.

Mann said had the President dedicated this new Parliament to the people of the country, they would have loved to attend this event.