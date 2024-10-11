No future poll alliance with regional or national parties in any elections: Mayawati

After the bitter experience of failure of BSP’s alliance with regional parties in the Haryana and Punjab Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party( BSP) supremo Mayawati has announced that her party will not form an alliance with any regional or national parties in future elections.

She said in the elections of other states including Uttar Pradesh, BSP’s votes were transferred to the alliance party, but they did not have the capacity to transfer their votes to BSP.

“Due to not getting the expected election results, the party cadre was disappointed and the consequences arising from it. It is important to avoid such loss in future elections,” Mayawati said in a statement here.

After the review of results of the Haryana Assembly elections and the bitter experience of the Punjab polls earlier, the party has decided not to form any further alliance with the regional parties, while keeping distance from the BJP, NDA, Congress and INDI alliance as usual, she said.

Mayawati said the BSP is not a movement to unite various parties, organisations and their selfish leaders, but to unite various factions of ‘Bahujan Samaj’ on the strength of mutual brotherhood and cooperation and to create political power to make them the ruling class.