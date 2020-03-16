No trust vote will be held today for the Kamal Nath government as the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has been adjourned till March 26 reportedly due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati adjourned the House shortly after Governor Lalji Tandon finished his customary address.

Interestingly, Tandon completed his address to House in just one minute and left.

Before he left the Assembly, the Governor said: “All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected.”

Ahead of the proceeding as suspense over floor test continued, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had written to Tandon saying that it “does not lie within the domain of the Governor to interfere with the functions of the Speaker”.

“The Governor cannot require the Speaker to discharge his functions in the manner he considers constitutionally appropriate,” Kamal stated in his letter.

Earlier, Nath and Congress MLAs flashed smiles and victory signs as they entered the assembly for the start of the session.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has said that it will move the court if the floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly is not held on Monday.

BJP’s chief whip Narottam Mishra demanded floor as Chief Minister Kamal Nath maintained that in the current political situation it is very difficult to do so.

A delegation of BJP leaders on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Governor demanding an early floor test by division of votes on Sunday before the budget session of the state Assembly starts on Monday.

Following this, Governor Lalji Tandon had asked Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati to hold a floor test on Monday.

Tandon had asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek trust vote on Monday, in a late-night move on Saturday, days after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the Congress pushing into a crisis after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted and joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the proceedings of the trust vote must be video-recorded.

Both the parties are guarding their MLAs against any poaching attempts, with the Congress moving its remaining MLAs to Jaipur, whereas, the BJP has kept its MLAs in Gurgaon.