No EWS flats for Rohingyas in Delhi, clarifies MHA

After Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a press statement has clarified that it has not given any directions for the same.

According to the press release by MHA, Government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location.

“MHA has directed the Government of Delhi to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location at Kanchan Kunj, Madanpur Khadar as MHA has already taken up the matter of deportation of illegal foreigners with the concerned country through the Ministry of External Affairs,” stated MHA.

It further mentioned that illegal foreigners are to be kept in the Detention Centre till their deportation as per law.

“The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately,” said MHA.

The clarification came after reports that around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will soon be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.

The report followed the decision taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital was held. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

In the meeting, that was held during the last week of July, it was emphasised that the Delhi government was bearing around Rs 7 lakh per month rent for the tents where Rohingyas were shifted in the Madanpur Khadar area after a fire incident happen in the camp where they were living.

Rohingya refugees have been living in Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj for the past decade. Their dwellings were gutted in fire twice – in 2018 and 2021 – and they have since been living in tents provided by the Delhi government.

The MHA said that it had directed the Delhi government to declare the present location of the refugees as a detention centre.

Puri, on Wednesday morning had tweeted:

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the same tweeted about the same.

Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022