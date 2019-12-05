The Centre on Wednesday told the Parliament that no detention camps have been constructed in Nagaland for those unable to prove their citizenship in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha to a query on detention camps in Nagaland, also said that while the Assam government had sought re-verification of certain population under the NRC in the districts bordering Bangladesh, the apex court had not agreed to it.

This came hours after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution in these neighbouring countries.

A bill to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, is likely to be introduced in the Parliament next week.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aims to provide Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from the three mentioned countries.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Monday said that all infiltrators in the country would be extradited by 2024 by implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The CAB has drawn opposition from various quarters, especially from Northeast leaders.

The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam was published on August 31 including names of 3.1 crore people and leaving out 19 lakh names.

Following this, the state government has made arrangements to provide legal aid to the needy amongst those excluded from the list by providing assistance through District Legal Services Authorities.

Any person, not satisfied with the outcome of decisions of the claims and objections of the process is free to appeal before the Foreigners Tribunal within a period of 120 days from the date of order ie, August 31.

After the disposal of appeal by the tribunals, names can either be included or deleted.

(With agency inputs)