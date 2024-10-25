No de-induction of troops in “Depsang and Demchok”, pact only on disengagement, patrolling

The agreement between India and China to disengage forces along specific sections of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh does not include the de-induction of troops from the contentious areas of Depsang and Demchok, according to military sources.

The sources clarified that the agreement is confined to returning of the troops to the positions held by them before April 2020 and undertaking patrolling of the area.

The recent accord addresses only the disengagement and resumption of patrolling, with both nations aiming to complete the withdrawal of any temporary or permanent installations along the LAC by month-end. Following this, patrols will restart with a defined number of personnel from each side, who will coordinate to avoid miscommunication and reduce potential confrontations.

“A particular strength of troops in the patrols from both sides has been identified and it has also been agreed to inform each other before undertaking the patrolling, to avoid any miscommunication and face-off. The two sides will have surveillance over the area. Patrolling points in the Depsang and Demchok will be the same points where we had been patrolling traditionally pre-April 2020,” the sources added.

Addressing troop reduction timelines, the sources confirmed that a full de-induction is not yet on the table. The agreement currently covers only disengagement, with the decision on further troop withdrawal to be made later, depending on evolving conditions. “As of now, we talked about disengagement. We will get back to our areas where we were initially, sit down and watch. Post that a call on de-induction of the troops would be taken,” the source clarified.

It may be noted that Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi had highlighted the importance of rebuilding trust in the wake of recent tensions. Speaking about the disengagement process, he emphasised that re-establishing mutual trust is critical to maintaining peace. “As of now, we are trying to restore the trust. That will happen once we are able to see each other and we are able to convince and reassure each other that we are not creeping into buffer zones that have been created. Patrolling gives us that kind of advantage. So, that’s something which is commencing. And as we are restoring trust, the other stages will also follow through soon,” General Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the source further claimed that the recent agreement is limited to Depsang and Demchok, with other areas like Galwan, Gogra Hot Spring, and Pangong Tso still being negotiated.

Surveillance of the LAC will continue via various means, including technological support, to ensure order and compliance with the disengagement framework. Troops will revert from their current positions to the pre-April 2020 LAC alignment although no fixed retreat distance is specified. Ground-level communication between commanders is expected to continue to prevent future friction and maintain stability along the border.